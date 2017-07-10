Monday, July 10, 2017
The Florida Forest Service is accepting applications for the Longleaf Pine Landowner Incentive Program
The program is designed to increase the acreage of healthy Longleaf pine ecosystems in Florida.
Longleaf pine forests are valued for their resistance to damage by insects, disease, wildfire and storms.
They are also favored for their yield of high-quality wood products and can provide money to help with Planting Longleaf pine, controlling invasive species, and conducting prescribed burning operations.
The Program is offered for private lands in Florida counties located west of the Aucilla River and several counties near the Ocala National Forest.
You can get the application on-line at www.freshfromflorida.com or at the local Florida Forest Service office.
The sign-up period will run from June 26th – July 28th .
