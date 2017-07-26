Take-out BBQ Restaurant approved for Eastpoint

County commissioners this month approved the site plan for a new take-out BBQ restaurant in Eastpoint.
The restaurant will be built on the west side of Island Drive near the St. George Island Bridge.
The restaurant will be an elevated 8’ x25’ “Open Take Out BBQ” Restaurant with a covered deck around the building.
There will be limited seating for people waiting to pick up their food, but no dining area.
The commission also agreed to allow the owners to also fill a portion of an isolated wetland so they can build a gravel parking area.
The new business will be owned by Brian Grenard.
