Infrastructure projects get underway along Marine St in Carrabelle

Weather permitting, Capital Asphalt is scheduled to mobilize on July 24th.
The Project includes resurfacing of SE Ave C; grading & new milled asphalt on SE 1st St from SE Ave B to SE Ave C;
13 new parking spaces; landscape improvements to City-owned lots at the corner of Marine St & SE Ave C.
THIS IS A COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY FUNDED PROJECT.
THIS IS A COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY FUNDED PROJECT.
-AND-
Carrabelle’s New Marine Street Boat Ramp Parking Lot Gets Underway.
Weather permitting, North Florida is scheduled to mobilize on July 31, 2017.
The parking lot will have 26 spaces with most being 55 feet long.
Please excuse the mess during construction.
Parking and pedestrians will be prohibited in the construction zone.
THIS IS A COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY FUNDED PROJECT.
Please share with your friends and neighbors.
Thanks!
http://live.oysterradio.com/