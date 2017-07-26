The 2017 spiny lobster season opens with a two-day recreational sport season July 27th and 28th, followed by the regular commercial and recreational lobster season, which starts August 6th and runs through March 31st.
During the two-day spiny lobster sport season, divers and snorkelers are allowed to take up to six lobsters per person daily in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park waters and 12 lobsters per person daily in other Florida waters
Recreational lobster fishermen must have a saltwater fishing license and a spiny lobster permit;
Harvesters also must make sure their spiny lobsters have a carapace length greater than 3 inches to take them, and divers must possess a measuring device and measure all lobsters while in the water.
It is illegal to harvest egg-bearing females.
