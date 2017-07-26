WeatherStem Weather station now installed at Shell Point Beach

A new weather monitoring station is now installed at Shell Point Beach in Wakulla County.
A company called WeatherStem donated and installed the weather station at Shell Point last week.
This system provides real time weather information including temperature, rain levels and wind speed.
It tells you how far away lightning is from the site and provides pictures of current conditions and a video stream showing the status of the bay.
And it provides a daily sunrise picture.
If you would like to see the information for yourself go on-line to http://wakulla.weatherstem.com/spb
You can also monitor the information on your phone or tablet by using the weatherstem app from the app store or googleplay.
