Alvarez named to Florida Technology Advisory Council

Governor Rick Scott has appointed Danielle Alvarez of Crawfordville to the Florida Technology Advisory Council.
Alvarez is the cyber security strategist of Hayes e-Government Resources.
She succeeds Kenneth Fountain and is appointed for a term ending June 30, 2020.
The Technology Advisory Council is a 7 member group within the Agency for State Technology which considers and makes recommendations on matters including information technology policies, standards, services, and architecture.
The council can also recommend opportunities for the establishment of public-private partnerships when considering technology infrastructure and services.
