Gulf Specimen Marine Lab to release two sea turtles on Friday

The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea will release two sea turtles into the wild from the Bald Point State Park on Friday.
The two loggerhead turtles are named Joker and Amazon.
Joker was rescued from Little St George Island and Amazon came from Alligator Point.
Both were nursed back to health at the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and are ready to head home to the Gulf of Mexico.
If you would like to watch the turtle release, it will take place at Bald Point State Park at 5 PM on Friday, September the 1st.
The public is invited to attend and bring your cameras.
There is a 4 dollar per vehicle fee to get into Bald Point State Park.
Gulf Specimen is a non-profit biological supply, educational center, as well as a sea turtle rehabilitation center based out of Panacea, Florida.
The lab houses many rescued sea turtles each year, providing them with a place to heal and eat in order to prepare them for their release.
http://live.oysterradio.com/