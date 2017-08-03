ANERR offers program to let people look inside sea turtle nests

If you have ever wanted to look inside a sea turtle nest, the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve has a program for you.
This year has been a record year for sea turtle nests and the early nest are starting to reach maturity and hatch.
As the nests hatch, the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve Turtle Patrol team opens the nest to see how many of the eggs hatched or what may have prevented them from hatching.
Nests can only be excavated by certified individual after wildlife professionals have determined evidence of hatching.
The Turtle Patrol will have a limited number of spaces available individuals to be a part of the excavations.
Due to unpredictable timing, the reserve will accept reservations from individuals who will then be called when a hatched nest is scheduled for excavation.
The excavations will take place on Tuesday mornings on St. George Island, between 7:00-10:00am.
To place your name on the call list, contact Emily Jackson at 850-670-7043.
