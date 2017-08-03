Donations needed to bring the Laundry Project to Wakulla County

The Laundry Project is coming to Gulf County this month if organizers can raise enough money to bring them here.
The Laundry Project was started in Tampa as a way to help struggling families meet a basic need - Washing clothes and linens.
For the people served by the Laundry Projects, washing clothes is a financial burden.
As a result, they may be unable to do their laundry as frequently as they would like.
Over the ast few years The Laundry Project has teamed up with the realtors association of Franklin and Gulf counties to help local residents.
At this time the group is looking for donations for an event scheduled to be held at the Wash Depot in Wewhaitchka on Saturday, August the 26th.
It costs about 700 dollars to make the program a reality – The group needs about 350 dollars more.
They have all levels of donation ranging from 10 dollars for a load sponosrship to 100 dllars for a project sponosrship.
You can donate to the cause at the realtors association website at http://www.rafgc.com/laundry-project/.
To volunteer for the event Email: gloria@rafgc.com
http://live.oysterradio.com/