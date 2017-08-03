Back to School sales tax holiday is this weekend

This is the weekend to go back to school shopping.
The popular Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday kicks off at midnight tonight and continues through midnight on Sunday.
During the sales tax holiday, clothing and shoes up to $60 will be tax exempt, along with school supplies up to $15.
That includes pens and pencils, notebook paper and legal pads, lunch boxes and calculators and pretty much anything else a child would need for school.
Personal computers and computer related accessories selling for up to $750 will also be tax free.
That includes any electronic book reader, laptop, desktop, handheld, tablet, or tower computer, but does not include cellphones, video game consoles, digital media receivers, or devices that are not primarily designed to process data.
You can se a full list of tax-free items on-line at
http://floridarevenue.com/backtoschool/Pages/default.aspx
