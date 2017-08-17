Applications being accepted for Apalachicola Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program

Moderate to low income residents of Apalachicola can now apply for the city's Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program.
This program provides homeowners a greater resistance against high force winds, quicker recovery time, lower insurance premiums, and its FREE to qualified applicants.
To be eligible you must be a Homeowner living within the City of Apalachicola, and live in a single family home.
Mobile homes, trailers and multi-family units are not eligible.
You must also Meet Household Income Requirements – the program is for Moderate to Low Income residents only.
Applications can be obtained at Apalachicola City Hall or at the City’s website at www.cityofapalachicola.com.
