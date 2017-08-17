Thursday, August 17, 2017

Applications being accepted for Apalachicola Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program



Moderate to low income residents of Apalachicola can now apply for the city's Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program.

This program provides homeowners a greater resistance against high force winds, quicker recovery time, lower insurance premiums, and its FREE to qualified applicants.

To be eligible you must be a Homeowner living within the City of Apalachicola, and live in a single family home.

Mobile homes, trailers and multi-family units are not eligible.

You must also Meet Household Income Requirements – the program is for Moderate to Low Income residents only.

Applications can be obtained at Apalachicola City Hall or at the City’s website at www.cityofapalachicola.com.  


