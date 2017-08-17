Governor and cabinet present SHINE award to local teachers

The Governor and Cabinet this week recognized three area teachers with the Governor’s SHINE Award.
The Shine Award is presented to Floridians who have positively helped Florida students through education.
Natasha Pennycuff, a first grade teacher at the Franklin County School was recognized.
Natasha was named Franklin county Teacher of the Year this year.
Lauralee Mitchell, who has taught at Shadeville Elementary for eight years was also recognized by the governor and cabinet this week.
Lauralee currently teaches first grade.
She is the 2017 Wakulla County District Teacher of the Year and was recognized with Macy’s “Magic of Giving Back” award at the 2017 Teacher of the Year gala.
Jennifer Lee who has taught kindergarten and special education at W.R. Tolar School in Liberty county for the past 11 years also received the SHINE award.
Jennifer is the 2017 Liberty County District Teacher of the Year.
http://live.oysterradio.com/