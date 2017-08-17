Weekend Prison Visitation Cancelled Statewide to Ensure Safety

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Corrections announced the cancellation of weekend visitation at all Institutions for Saturday, August 19, and Sunday, August 20. This cancellation includes all major institutions, work camps and annex facilities.
In response to credible intelligence indicating that small groups of inmates at several institutions may attempt to disrupt FDC operations and impact safety and security, FDC has, in an abundance of caution and in the best interest of staff, inmate and public safety, cancelled all visitation statewide. FDC looks forward to resuming normal visitation as soon as possible.
This cancellation does not apply to work release centers.
For more information about the Department and our facilities and programs, please visit www.dc.state.fl.us.
For any questions, please contact the Office of Citizens’ Services at (850) 488-7052 or email CO-CitServMailbox@fdc.myflorida.com.
