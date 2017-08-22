Area 1652 of the Apalachicola Bay will close to oyster harvesting at sunset today.
Area 1652 is the conditionally Approved summer north shellfish harvesting area.
The area is being closed because of recent heavy rainfall.
Water samples will continue to be taken from the area and tested to see when it is safe to re-open.
Stay tuned to Oyster radio for re-opening information.
You can also see a daily bay status report on-line at floridaaquaculture.com under the shellfish harvesting tab or by calling 653-8317.
http://live.oysterradio.com/