Local authorities arrest 7 during Operation "Clean these Streets"

Franklin County sheriff's deputies and Apalachicola police officers teamed up over the weekend on a drug and crime sweep in Apalachicola.
They called the collaboration "Operation Clean These Streets."
Officers conducted heavy patrols around the areas of 24th and 25th Street, Gibson Road and areas surrounding the Villas Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
That area was selected because of numerous calls and complaints about drug use, gun shots and late night activity.
Officers made 7 arrests during the operation with charges ranging from underage drinking to meth dealing.
Officers also wrote citations for driving with license suspended and arrested 2 people at Q's Lounge on drug charges
The Sheriff's Department said it will be conducting similar operations regularly and encourages residents to keep calling to report illegal activities.
