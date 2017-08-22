Large group of manatees spotted in the Apalachicola Bay

A large and frisky group of Manatees were sighted in the Apalachicola Bay on Saturday.
The manatees were sighted in the Apalachicola Bay near the foot of the Apalachicola Bridge on Saturday.
Manatee sightings in this portion of the state are rare, but certainly not unheard of, especially in the summer months when the water temperature rises above 68 degrees.
But since there are manatees here, boaters should take extra precautions to protect the animals.
Boaters should obey all posted boat speed limits, stay in marked channels, and wear polarized sunglasses while boating to improve vision.
Also don’t boat over grass flats or areas where manatees congregate.
Boaters who find an injured or dead manatee, or one that is being harassed by other boaters should call the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for Assistance.
The number for the Wildlife alert hotline is 1- 888-404-FWCC
