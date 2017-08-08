Be safe during Florida's lightning season

This is the time of year that afternoon rain and thunderstorms are common, and lightning can pose a real danger in Florida.
Florida is known for being the deadliest state in the country for lightning strikes.
The National Weather Service maintains a running list of lightning deaths in the United States.
So far this year there have been 12 confirmed lightning fatalities nationwide — five of them in Florida.
The strikes have happened while people are in their yards or on the beach.
One of the most dangerous things you can do during a lightning storm is be fishing.
Lightning can strike from 10 miles away, so if you can hear thunder, you are in danger of being struck by lightning.
The only safe places to be during a thunderstorm are in a building or in a car.
Stay away from windows and doors, and stay off porches.
You should also stay off corded phones, computers and equipment that put you in direct contact with electricity, and avoid plumbing, including sinks, baths and faucets.
If you are caught outside with no safe shelter nearby, do not take shelter under an isolated tree; get away from ponds, lakes and other bodies of water; and stay away from objects that conduct electricity.
