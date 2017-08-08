For Immediate Release
July 20, 2017
Donna M. Green, (850) 330-1661
donna.green@dot.state.fl.us
Construction Starts on U.S. 98 near Tyndall AFB
Chipley – Construction activities begin the week of August 7, on improvements to U.S. 98 from the Dupont Bridge to the Gulf County line in Bay County. The $8.9M construction contract calls for resurfacing, safety improvements to increase traffic and pedestrian mobility, widening turn lanes at various locations, adding keyhole bike lanes, upgrading pedestrian signals at Sabre Drive on Tyndall AFB, extending the eastbound right turn lane to School Road at Tyndall Elementary, new signage and pavement markings.
Drivers can anticipate daytime lane closures between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and night time lane closures from 6 p.m. o 6 a.m. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained at all times. All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone.
