Buy a decal and help protect Florida's manatees and sea turtles

People who would like to help protect Florida’s sea turtles and manatees can do so very easily by buying a 5 dollar sea turtle or manatee decal.
Every July, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers decals to benefit the manatee and sea turtle programs.
The funds raised support manatee and sea turtle rescue and recovery efforts, research, management needs and help produce educational materials.
The full-color, waterproof decals are designed to stick on boats or other vehicles.
This year’s edition of the decals also provides useful information on the back side of the decal about how to protect sea turtles and how and where to report injured or distressed manatees
The decals are available at local tax collector's offices or you can order them online by going to www.MyFWC.com/Manatee or MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle and clicking on “Decals.”
This is the 25th year FWC decals have been created for the Save the Manatee Trust Fund and Marine Resources Conservation Trust Fund
To report injured, sick, entangled or dead manatees or sea turtles, contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline by calling 1-888-404-3922 (FWCC).
