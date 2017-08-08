NOAA announces new rule for commercial Spanish and King Mackerel fishery

NOAA Fisheries has approved a final rule that makes things a little more fair for some king and spanish mackerel fishermen in the Gulf of Mexico.
NOAA Fisheries has announced a final rule that will allow commercial fishermen who hold a federal commercial permit for king or Spanish mackerel to fish for and keep the recreational bag and possession limits of king and Spanish mackerel when the commercial harvest of king or Spanish mackerel is closed.
Previous rules prohibited a person aboard a vessel with a federal commercial permit for king or Spanish mackerel from recreationally fishing for king or Spanish mackerel in federal waters if commercial harvest for the species is closed.
Fishermen said it was unfair because no such restriction existed for any other species in the Gulf or South Atlantic.
The final rule will take effect on August 31st.
