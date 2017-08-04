Contractors being sought for Island View renovation project

The renovation program for the old Island View motel property east of Carrabelle is moving forward.
The 7.2 acre parcel used to be hotel, but now belongs to Franklin County and is being converted for use as a public park.
Over a million dollars will be spent restoring the property for public use.
The restoration project will include restoring and improving the two existing piers at the site and building a handicapped accessible boardwalk with decks that connect the piers.
There will also be shoreline access for paddle craft, a central plaza with an informational kiosk,and a pervious concrete parking area for visitors.
A company called ReliantSouth Construction Group is the construction manager for the project and they are in the process of soliciting proposals from potential subcontractors and suppliers.
Some of the jobs will include landscaping, site work, pavers, concrete, masonry, framing, docks & boardwalks, electrical, and roofing.
Local contractors are being urged to bid.
Interested bidders should contact Brian Baxley at (850) 215-5540 or email Mr. Barley at Baxley@ReliantSouth.com
