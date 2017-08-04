Franklin County moving quickly to replace AC at county jail

The Franklin County Commission are working to purchase a new air-conditioning system for the cafeteria at the Franklin County Jail on Highway 65.
The HVAC system was one of the original units installed when the county jail was built over 20 years ago.
It is located on the roof of the jail, and whichever company replaces it will have to get a crane to remove the existing system and lift the new system into place.
The work will cost over 10 thousand dollars, and under county rules that requires that the project go out for bid.
The problem is the work needs to be done quickly because the summer heat is making it very hot inside the jail, and the county commission does not want to wait two weeks before their next meeting to select a bidder.
The board this week agreed to give commission chairman Smokey Parrish and County Coordinator Michael Moron the authority to choose the best bid without board approval and get the job started as soon as possible.
