County Commissioners approve memorial for Bruce Maynor on new flagpole on St. George Island

Franklin County Commissioners have approved placing a flag pole at the entrance to St. George Island to make it easier for beachgoers to see if there are any dangers for swimmers.
Currently the Flag pole on St. George Island is located by the Lighthouse and isn’t very visible to the public, particularly for people going to beac access points other than the public beach.
The new flagpole will be placed at the foot of the St. George Island bridge, so that it can be seen by people coming on to the island.
The beach warning flag alerts swimmers to the daily rip tide conditions.
A green flag means the risk is low – red means high risk.
A double red flag means the water is closed to public use.
The Parks and Recreation clean-up crew are in charge of changing the flags every day.
The commission also agreed to place a small memorial sign on the new flagpole recognizing 29 year old Bruce Maynor, who drowned on St. George Island in May.
Maynor was from Thomasville, Georgia; he was swept away in early May while rescuing a 12 year old family member from the rough surf at the St. George Island public beach.
The memorial sign will be placed in recognition of Maynor's heroism in saving a child’s life.
