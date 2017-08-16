Gov. Scott Recognizes Seven Educators with the Governor’s Shine Award
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, during a meeting of the Florida Cabinet, Governor Rick Scott recognized seven outstanding educators with the Governor’s Shine Award. The Shine Award is presented to teachers and administrators in Florida who make significant contributions to the field of education. The educators honored today are 2017 District Teachers of the Year.
Governor Rick Scott said, “I am proud to present these seven educators with the Governor’s Shine Award today. These outstanding teachers have been recognized by their communities for their commitment to student achievement and I applaud their dedication to educating the future leaders of our state. We will continue to fight for Florida’s great educators and students to ensure they have the resources they need to be successful.”
The following educators were presented with the Governor’s Shine Awards:
Jessica Hooker, Leon County – Jessica Hooker has taught second and third grade at Springwood Elementary School for nine years and is currently the school’s mathematics instructional coach. Jessica is the 2017 Leon County District Teacher of the Year.
Lisa Kelley, Florida State University Schools – Lisa Kelly is currently the Academic Dean for grades 6-8 at Florida State University Schools. She has 19 years’ experience as an educator and formerly taught physical education to students in grades K-5. Lisa is the 2017 Florida State University Schools Teacher of the Year.
Jennifer Lee, Liberty County – Jennifer Lee has taught kindergarten and special education at W.R. Tolar School for the past 11 years. She is the 2017 Liberty County District Teacher of the Year.
Peter MacWilliam, Jefferson County – Peter MacWilliam has more than 25 years’ experience as an educator and currently teaches Spanish for students in grades 6-12 at Jefferson County – A Somerset School. Peter holds National Board Certification in World Languages Spanish and is the 2017 Jefferson County District Teacher of the Year.
Lauralee Mitchell, Wakulla County – Lauralee Mitchell has been teaching at Shadeville Elementary eight years, where she is currently teaching first grade. Lauralee is the 2017 Wakulla County District Teacher of the Year and was recognized with Macy’s “Magic of Giving Back” award at the 2017 Teacher of the Year gala.
Natasha Pennycuff, Franklin County – Natasha Pennycuff teaches first grade at the Franklin County School where she has worked for four years. Natasha is the 2017 Franklin County District Teacher of the Year.
Cindy Vega, Madison County – Cindy Vega has taught first grade for seven years and served as a mentor for first-year teachers at Madison County Central School. Cindy is the 2017 Madison County District Teacher of the Year.
http://live.oysterradio.com/