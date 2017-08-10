Florida Association of Counties taking entries for annual calendar

If you have taken some cool pictures of local water bodies – one of your pictures could be displayed in the next Florida Association of Counties calendar.
The Annual Calendar is distributed at no cost to county commissioners and key staff in Florida’s 67 counties.
In addition the calendar is available for purchase beginning in October.
The theme for the 2017 Calendar is “Florida Bodies of Water.”
Any photo taken in Florida is eligible for submission and there is no limit to the number of pictures that can be submitted.
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council will hold the contest locally, and should have information soon on their website at floridasforgottencoast.com
You can also find out more at the Florida Association of Counties website at fl-counties.com.
Winners will be announced at the Florida Association of Counties Legislative Conference in Sarasota in November.
http://fl-counties.com/2018-fac-calendar-photo-contest
