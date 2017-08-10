Ricky Jones named to Apalachee Regional Planning Council

County Commissioners have approved a new member to the Apalachee Regional Planning Council.
The board this month approved District 1 County Commissioner Ricky Jones to the position.
The Apalachee Regional Planning Council is one of 11 Regional Planning Councils in Florida which act as a bridge between state and local governments and represents areas with similar issues and needs.
The Apalachee Regional Planning Council covers 9 counties including Franklin, Gulf, Liberty and Wakulla Counties.
