FDC Announces Hiring Bonuses
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is proud to announce $1,000 hiring bonuses for new hires upon completion of the correctional officer certification through either FDC or certain state colleges.
Certified new hires are eligible to receive bonuses at the following institutions:
- Apalachee Correctional Institution
- Franklin Correctional Institution
- Gulf Correctional Institution
- Northwest Florida Reception Center
- Baker Correctional Institution
- Columbia Correctional Institution
- Hamilton Correctional Institution
- Mayo Correctional Institution
- New River Correctional Institution
- Reception and Medical Center
- Suwannee Correctional Institution
- Taylor Correctional Institution
- Union Correctional Institution
- Desoto Correctional Institution
- Hardee Correctional Institution
- Dade Correctional Institution
- Okeechobee Correctional Institution
The hiring bonus is part of a three-tiered approach targeting staff recruitment and retention to ensure continued safety in Florida’s correctional institutions and communities. The recruitment and retention plan was recommended by Governor Rick Scott and approved by the legislature during the past legislative session. The plan also provides an increase in the base pay for correctional officers and a ten percent increase in pay for officers who work in the Department’s inpatient mental housing units.
To learn more about applying for a career with the Department, please visit www.fldocjobs.com and also view the Department’s five-minute and 30-secondrecruitment videos.
http://live.oysterradio.com/