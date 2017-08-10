Oyster Radio
Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, August 10, 2017
Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf County
F
lorida
D
epartment of
E
nvironmental
P
rotection
Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400
Rick Scott
Governor
Carlos Lopez-Cantera
Lt. Governor
Noah Valenstein
Secretary
Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address:
manager@oysterradio.com
Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit:
Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name:
6TH ST. TRI-PLEX
Location Id:
356570
Location Name:
6TH STREET TRI-PLEX
County:
Gulf
Application Number:
356570-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at
(850) 595-8300
http://live.oysterradio.com/
at
4:33 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Newer Post
Older Post
Home