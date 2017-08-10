Pensacola woman killed in Gulf County accident

A woman from Pensacola was killed in a car accident in Gulf County Wednesday.
30 year old Susan Jolene Cathcart was killed when she rear-ended a semi-truck on on Highway 98 just west of cement bridge.
The highway patrol said Cathcart was heading westbound on Highway 98 in a 2006 cadillacjust after noon on Wednesday.
She was following a 2007 semi-truck and failed to slow down, colliding with the rear trailer portion of the truck.
Her car then spun across the eastbound lane before coming to rest on the shoulder of the road.
The highway patrol said Cathcart was not wearing her seatbelt.
The driver of the truck was not injured and was able to bring the semi to a controlled stop on the shoulder of the highway.
