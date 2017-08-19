Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf and Wakulla Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: MAINTENANCE DREDGE
Location Id: 356845
Location Name: T.H. STONE MEMORIAL SAINT JOSEPH PENINSULA STATE PARK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 356845-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: CAPE BLUE HERON DOCK & BOATLIF
Location Id: 356855
Location Name: CAPE BLUE HERON, LLC DOCK AND BOATLIFT
County: Gulf
Application Number: 356855-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System
Project Name: WAKULLA GARDENS PHASE II
Location Id: 125387
Location Name: WAKULLA CO WW SYSTEM IMP PH 1 - WAKULLA GARDENS FM
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 125387-006
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System
Project Name: MEDART LIFT STATION BYPASS
Location Id: 356838
Location Name: MEDART LIFT STATION BYPASS
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 356838-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System
Project Name: MAGNOLIA GARDENS SEWER PH II
Location Id: 341409
Location Name: MAGNOLIA GARDENS SEWER PHASE I
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 341409-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300