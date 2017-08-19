Saturday, August 19, 2017

Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf and Wakulla Counties

DEP Logo
Florida Department of
Environmental Protection

Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400
Rick Scott
Governor

Carlos Lopez-Cantera
Lt. Governor

Noah Valenstein
Secretary

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: MAINTENANCE DREDGE
Location Id: 356845
Location Name: T.H. STONE MEMORIAL SAINT JOSEPH PENINSULA STATE PARK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 356845-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: CAPE BLUE HERON DOCK & BOATLIF
Location Id: 356855
Location Name: CAPE BLUE HERON, LLC DOCK AND BOATLIFT
County: Gulf
Application Number: 356855-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System
Project Name: WAKULLA GARDENS PHASE II
Location Id: 125387
Location Name: WAKULLA CO WW SYSTEM IMP PH 1 - WAKULLA GARDENS FM
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 125387-006

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System
Project Name: MEDART LIFT STATION BYPASS
Location Id: 356838
Location Name: MEDART LIFT STATION BYPASS
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 356838-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System
Project Name: MAGNOLIA GARDENS SEWER PH II
Location Id: 341409
Location Name: MAGNOLIA GARDENS SEWER PHASE I
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 341409-002

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at