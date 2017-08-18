Department of Corrections cancels inmate visitations this weekend

The Florida Department of Corrections is cancelling visitation at almost all of its 148 prisons statewide this Saturday and Sunday.
In a statement released Wednesday, the Department of corrections said the cancellation is in response to "credible intelligence indicating that small groups of inmates at several institutions may attempt to disrupt operations and impact safety and security."
The Department of Corrections said that in an abundance of caution and in the best interest of staff, inmate and public safety, it has cancelled all visitation statewide but looks forward to resuming normal visitation as soon as possible.
The cancellation includes almost all major institutions, work camps and annex facilities.
It does not apply to work release centers.
http://live.oysterradio.com/