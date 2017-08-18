Get your eclipse viewing glasses at Riverfront Park on Saturday

If you want to safely watch the solar eclipse next Monday, make sure to come out to Apalachicola on Saturday and pick up a free pair of eclipse glasses.
A solar eclipse is when the moon lines up between the earth and the sun, blocking the sun for a short amount of time.
Next Monday, we will be able to see about 83 percent of the sun covered by the moon.
In Franklin County the eclipse will be seen at 2:41 pm.
Try not to miss this one or you'll be waiting a while to see another.
The next eclipse will be on April 8th, 2024.
The Apalachicola Margaret Key Library has ECLIPSE GLASSES for safely observing the eclipse.
They will distribute the glasses free of charge at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola on Saturday, morning at 10 AM.
While you are there you can also learn more about eclipses from Dr. Elizabeth Perkins’ as she discusses facts and myths surrounding eclipses.
And then on Monday, join The Apalachicola Chamber of Commerce, Apalachicola Main Street and the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library for an eclipse viewing party on at Riverfront Park, beginning at 2 pm.
