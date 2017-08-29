Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf County

DEP Logo
Florida Department of
Environmental Protection

Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400
Rick Scott
Governor

Carlos Lopez-Cantera
Lt. Governor

Noah Valenstein
Secretary

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: CAPE VIEW ESTATES
Location Id: 357087
Location Name: CAPE VIEW ESTATES
County: Gulf
Application Number: 357087-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at