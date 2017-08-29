Meeting Notice
August 29, 2017
The Gulf Council's Standing, Reef Fish, and Socioeconomic Scientific and Statistical Committees to Convene
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will convene a meeting of its Standing, Reef Fish, and Socioeconomic Scientific and Statistical Committees on September 12-14 in the Gulf Council's Conference room located at 2203 N. Lois Ave, Suite 1100, Tampa, FL, 33607. The meeting will convene on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, September 13, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Thursday, September 14, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT.
The Scientific and Statistical Committees will address the following items:
- Grouper and Tilefish 5-year IFQ Review
- Alternative Approaches to Recreational Red Snapper Management
- Stock Assessment Prioritization
- Review of Status Determination Criteria Options Paper
- A Comparison of Recent Stock Assessment Results
- SEDAR Activities
- Review of Draft Generic Amendment - Carry-over Provision and Framework Modifications
- Evaluating the Robustness of Harvest Controls Rules to Future Red Tide Events
- Spawning Aggregations in the Gulf of Mexico
- Review of Framework Action to Modify the ACT for Red Snapper Federal For-Hire and Private Angler Components
- Review of Closed Season Decision Tool and Analysis for Greater Amberjack
