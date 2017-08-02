FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH IN FRANKLIN/GULF REMINDS RESIDENTS OF THE IMPORTANCE OF BACK TO SCHOOL VACCINATIONS

Port St. Joe, FL— The Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf Counties encourages parents to have their children immunized as the new school year approaches. Local county health departments statewide are providing free immunization services for eligible children who are entering school for the first time and those who are returning to class in the upcoming school year. Parents of kindergartners and 7th graders are encouraged to review their children’s immunization record to ensure they are ready for the upcoming school year. Students entering college are also encouraged to ensure their immunizations are up to date.
“Immunizations are available by appointment at our health department locations in Franklin and Gulf Counties,” said Marsha Lindeman, Administrator of the Florida Department of Health in Franklin/Gulf. “We encourage parents to get their children immunized before the school year begins. Call today to schedule your appointment, Franklin County: 850-653-2111, Gulf County: 850-227-1276.”
Vaccines help develop immunity to many serious infectious diseases by enabling the body to recognize and fight vaccine-preventable diseases. The following vaccines are required for children entering preschool and grades K-12: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), measles, mumps, rubella, polio, varicella (chickenpox) and hepatitis B. Students entering college should check with the health services at their college regarding immunization requirements.
Florida SHOTS is a free, statewide, centralized online immunization registry that helps health care providers, parents, and schools keep track of immunization records to ensure that patients of all ages receive the vaccinations needed to protect them from dangerous vaccine-preventable diseases. Florida SHOTS makes it easier to keep up with your child’s immunization history—even when moving or switching doctors. The registry is endorsed by the Florida Academy of Family Physicians, Florida Association of Health Plans, Inc., Florida Medical Association, Florida Osteopathic Medical Association, and the Florida Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics.
If your child is due for a vaccine, please visit your family health care provider or one of our health department clinics. Visit ImmunizeFlorida.org to learn more about immunizations your child may need or call your local county health department to find out locations and times for immunization services available near you.
