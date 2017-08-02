ANERR Hosts Hatched Sea Turtle Nest Tours

~ See inside a sea turtle nest ~
Trained volunteers excavate a hatched sea turtle nest to determine how many hatchlings emerged.
WHAT: Beach walk to examine hatched sea turtle nest
WHEN: Dates may vary, but will always be scheduled for Tuesday. Notice will be given to registered individuals within one day before the excavation.
Walks will occur from 7-10AM.
WHERE: St. George Island.
Specific locations may vary depending on nest location.
HOW: To place your name on the call list, contact Emily Jackson at 850-670-7043 or email Emily.a.jackson@dep.state.fl.
us
This year has been a record year for sea turtle nests and the early nest are starting to reach maturity and hatch. As the nests hatch, the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve Turtle Patrol team opens the nest to see how many of the eggs hatched and what may have prevented them from hatching. Nests can only be excavated by certified individual after wildlife professionals have determined evidence of hatching.
The Turtle Patrol will have a limited number of spaces available for highly interested individuals to be a part of the excavations. Due to unpredictable timing, the ANERR will accept reservations from individuals who will then be called when a hatched nest is scheduled for excavation. The excavations will take place on Tuesday mornings on St. George Island, between 7:00-10:00am, with free parking next to the lighthouse. To place your name on the call list, contact Emily Jackson at 850-670-7043 or email Emily.a.jackson@dep.state.fl.
us
