NOAA Fisheries FishNews - August 2, 2017

HIGHLIGHTS
NOAA Fisheries AA Testifies on Capitol Hill onMagnuson-Stevens Reauthorization
NOAA Fisheries Assistant Administrator Chris Oliver testified this week at a hearing for the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Oceans, Atmosphere, Fisheries, and Coast Guard. The hearing was the first in a series by the Senate Subcommittee to examine the state of the nation’s fishery laws and guide the reauthorization of the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act.
Photo by James Watt / NOAA
Celebrating Habitat Month
Wrapping Up Habitat Month 2017
NOAA’s Office of Habitat Conservation celebrated Habitat Month in July, highlighting the importance of habitat conservation to fish and wildlife, coastal communities, and the economy. NOAA awarded projects under five funding competitions targeted toward habitat restoration in 2017, with the last two profiled below.
The Great Lakes, the largest freshwater system on Earth, are some of our nation’s most important natural resources. NOAA is working with the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative on habitat restoration projects that will help improve “toxic hotspots” known as Areas of Concern. This week, NOAA recommended $1.37 million in funding for continued support of two Great Lakes regional habitat restoration partnerships.
NOAA is recommending $1.2 million in funding for habitat restoration projects in eight Habitat Focus Areas. These new projects will educate coastal residents, restore habitats, and support sustainable fisheries and resilient communities.
Habitat Restoration Supports Jobs, Stewardship
NOAA received $167 million from the 2009 American Reinvestment and Recovery Act to restore coastal areas throughout the country. A new memo, Socioeconomic Benefits of Habitat Restoration, looks at the ecological and environmental benefits of the 125 habitat restoration projects supported through this funding.
West Coast
Photo by Sandy Rhoades / USFWS
“Ecosystem Cascades” Affect Salmon Returns
Scientists from NOAA Fisheries and partner institutions found that, in the Gulf of the Farallones, the common murre—a small ocean seabird—can make a difference in the number of salmon that return as adults. This is especially true when ocean conditions encourage the murres to feed primarily on salmon and anchovy instead of rockfish.
Pacific Islands
Photo by Melanie Hutchinson
Shark Research and Conservation in Hawaii
The Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center is conducting research to learn more about shark biology, behavior, and populations in the Pacific Ocean. One collaboration with regional fisheries observers seeks to study post-release mortality rates in sharks captured by commercial fisheries targeting tuna and billfish. Another project is using satellite tags to gather data about shark behavior and learn more about ocean conditions.
Southeast
Hogfish Management in the Gulf of Mexico
Following the most recent population assessment, the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will manage the western-most stock of hogfish (the West Florida population) from Texas to Cape Sable, Florida. A final rule adjusts catch limits, establishes gear restrictions, and increases the minimum size limit for Gulf of Mexico hogfish to prevent overfishing.
Hogfish Management in the South Atlantic
Following the most recent population assessment, the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council will manage the central and eastern-most stocks of hogfish (the Florida Keys/East Florida population and the Georgia-North Carolina population.) A final rule sets management measures for these two populations, including a rebuilding plan for the Florida Keys/East Florida population.
Greater Atlantic
Continue to Watch Out for Whales
The voluntary vessel speed restriction zone south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, has been extended to protect an aggregation of four right whales sighted on July 28. The zone is now in effect through August 12
.
NOAA Announces Northeast Multispecies Measures
NOAA Fisheries announced measures to implement Framework 56 to the Northeast Multispecies Fishery Management Plan. These actions include catch limits for four groundfish stocks for the 2017 fishing year, as well as additional allocation adjustments and accountability measures.