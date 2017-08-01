“Four Kemp’s Ridley’s Go Home” Sea Turtle Release

Everyone is invited to attend Gulf Specimen Marine Labs sea turtle release. We are partnering with Bald Point State Park to release four Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles named Congo, Rhine, Suwanee, and Shelly. They were all brought to Gulf Specimen through the Responsible Pier Initiative after being caught on hooks. They have been rehabilitated and are ready to go back into the wild. Don’t miss out on an opportunity to see 4 of the smallest and most endangered of all sea turtle species! We hope to see you there!
This event will take place on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 3:00 pm. The release will be held at Bald Point State Park, Bald Point Road, Alligator Point, Florida. Follow the signs from Hwy 98 that will lead to the exact location of the release. The sea turtles will be released at exactly 3:00 pm so we recommend that you arrive early in order to find parking and a good location to watch from.
A $4 parking pass is required to park in Bald Point State Park.
For more information please contact our office at 850-984-5297.
Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratory is a private, non-profit, tax exempt organization. We have supplied live marine fish and invertebrates to universities and colleges throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe for teaching and research since 1963. We maintain a 25,000 gallon marine aquarium with exhibits of native marine life open to the public. We are a regional, environmental education center. To learn more visit www.gulfspecimen.org, or call us at 850-984-5297.
http://live.oysterradio.com/