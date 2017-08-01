Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Tuesday, August 1, 2017
Sea Turtle Release 08/03/17 at bald Point Sate Park at 3 pm
Dear Friend of the Aquarium,
Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, in partnership with Bald Point State Park, will be releasing 4 rehabilitated Kemp's Ridley sea turtles back into the wild. This event will take place on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 3:00 pm at Bald Point State Park. Follow the signs from Hwy 98 that will lead you to Bald Point Road and the location of the turtle release. There is a $4 parking fee that is required to enter the park. Don't miss out on an opportunity to see 4 of the smallest and most endangered of all sea turtle species! We hope to see you there!
"Congo" is a female Kemp's ridley sea turtle who went after the wrong snack. She was caught on a fisherman's hook off Mashes Sands Beach on May 29th. Surgery to remove the hook was performed on June 2nd and she has been doing fantastic. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for her release date!
"Rhine" is our newest Kemp's ridley sea turtle, arrived on June 24th, who was caught on a line off our very own 'Living Dock.' This hook was easily removed from her tongue without the need for surgery but radiographs revealed a small section of hook that is internal. Rhine will be able to pass this on her own without the need for intervention.
"Shelly" is another Kemp's ridley caught off the Eastpoint Pier on June 9th. We were able to remove her hook upon arrival and radiographs confirmed there was nothing internal. The wound on Shelly's head is being treated with laser therapy by the veterinary team at Shepherd Springs Animal Hospital. She has a healthy appetite and once her wound heals we will be releasing her back to the sea.
"Suwannee" was brought in on June 14th after being nagged by a hook on one of her rear flippers off the beach at St. George Island. The hook removal was successful and radiographs confirmed that there were no internal hooks requiring surgery. She is a voracious eater and will be released very soon. Follow us on Facebook!