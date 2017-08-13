Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

Lester is a 9 month old Black Mouth Cur mix and is playful and social. He has a beautiful face and sweet temperament and enjoys interacting with people and most other dogs. Lester is heartworm negative,neutered and can be yours to raise and love for a $125.00 adoption fee. Come by and meet this sweet boy and all the other dogs waiting for their forever home!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/