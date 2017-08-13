Summer's Not Over Yet! - August Newsletter from Mexico Beach

|Mexico Beach is the perfect place to say "I Do"! For more information on weddings or vow renewal ceremonies on the beach, visit www.mexicobeach.com.
We have had a busy wedding season this year. We are delighted to share news of a few of the couples that chose Mexico Beach as their ceremony location.
|GREG & NATASHA
|Greg and Natasha joined us from Marshville, Georgia. It was a beautiful beach wedding and the weather was perfect. Congratulations, Greg and Natasha!
|BRAD & AMBER
|Brad and Amber came all the way from Columbus, Indiana, to say their vows. Both the beach and the surf cooperated for their beautiful day. Congratulations, Brad and Amber!
|KEVIN & JAYME
|Kevin and Jayme joined us from the great state of Tennessee for their nuptials. The weather and waters were calm and tranquil for their wedding day. Congratulations, Kevin and Jayme!
|MARK & VALERIE
|Mark and Valerie came from Anderson, South Carolina, to celebrate their marriage. They had a beautiful ceremony and perfect reception. Congratulations, Mark and Valerie!
|August Farmer’s & Craft Market
|August 12
|Spend the day going from booth to booth at the Mexico Beach Farmer’s and Craft Market. The market will take place at Parker Park, located on Hwy. 98 in beautiful Mexico Beach, and will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (CDT). There will be plenty of produce, crafts, photography, jewelry, and much more.
|21st Annual MBARA Kingfish Tournament
|August 26
|Come participate or cheer on the participants at the 21st Annual MBARA Kingfish Tournament, a charitable event that raises funds to build artificial reefs. Kicking off the event is the Captain’s Party on Friday, August 25, 5–9 p.m. (CDT) at Veteran’s Memorial Park in St. Joe Beach. Then it’s time to drop the lines bright and early Saturday. Weigh-in starts at 1 p.m. at the Mexico Beach Marina. Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy watching the big one come in. Register today!
|Mexico Beach Music in the Park
|September 7, 14, 21, 28, 5:00–7:00 p.m.
|Every Thursday during the month of September, you and the family are invited to unwind, relax, and enjoy great music and beautiful sunsets at Parker Park, just along Hwy. 98. Be sure to grab a chair, a blanket, a cooler, and whatever else you might need to set up your spot on the grass. Come have a good time listening to talented musicians from all over our region play some of their very own hits and crowd favorites. The Mexico Beach Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a cookout in conjunction with the concert each week and will offer hot dogs, burgers, drinks, and more as a fund-raiser. The concerts are free to the public. Below is this year’s lineup, so make plans to visit Mexico Beach.
September 7 – Baby Gray
September 14 – Flabbergasted Band
September 21 – Heat & the Zydeco Gents
September 28 – The Currys
|Fall Beach Blast Triathlon and Duathlon
|September 9
|The Fall Beach Blast Triathlon and Duathlon is set for Saturday, September 9, offering choices of sprint or Olympic distance and triathlon or duathlon. Pick your race and distance! The races take place on the beautiful Gulf Coast and its magical beaches. Location of the packet pick-up and race is Veterans Memorial Park in St. Joe Beach—between Mexico Beach and Port St. Joe on Hwy. 98. All four races start from the same spot on the beautiful local beach.
|18th Annual Mexico Beach Art & Wine Festival
|October 14
|The 18th Annual Art and Wine Festival will be held on October 14, 2017, at the Driftwood Inn in Mexico Beach. This juried showcase will feature over 25 artists. Come enjoy live music while perusing the artists’ displays. Stick around for a chance to get one-of-a-kind pieces of artwork from both the silent and the live auctions; there will be exciting pieces to bid on this year. More news as the event grows closer to time. This is a big fund-raiser for the July 4th Best Blast on the Beach fireworks show. Make plans to stay in Mexico Beach and enjoy this grand event.
|A friendly reminder: Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|HEAVENLY SNAPPER
INGREDIENTS
|2 pounds snapper fillets, skinned
2 tablespoons lemon juice
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
¼ cup butter, softened
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
3 tablespoons green onions, chopped
¼ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon liquid hot pepper sauce
|DIRECTIONS
|Cut fillets into serving sizes. Place fish on a well-greased broiler pan, approximately 13x10 inches. Baste fish with lemon juice and let stand for 10 minutes. Broil approximately 4 inches from heat for 4–5 minutes. Turn fish carefully and continue to broil 4–5 minutes longer until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Combine Parmesan cheese, butter, mayonnaise, green onion, salt, and liquid hot pepper sauce. Spread sauce evenly over fish and broil 2–3 minutes longer or until lightly browned. Serve and enjoy.
|The MBARA has published another great cookbook (3rd edition) and it’s now available to you! With 280 recipes, there are some great meals you can prepare and enjoy. If you would like a copy, you can visit www.MBARA.org for more information.
|WISDOM FOR (AND ABOUT) WOMEN
We received some nice feedback from last month's lady definitions, so we decided to stick with the theme for this month.
You can tell a lot about a woman by her hands. For instance, if they’re placed around your throat, she’s probably slightly upset.
A woman has only two basic problems. The first is what to wear and the second is lack of room for her clothes.
Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes.
When a woman says “what” it’s not because she didn’t hear you. She’s giving you a chance to change what you just said.
Someday they’re going to call me “Ma’am” without adding “you’re making a scene.”
Some women hold up dresses that are ugly and always say the same thing: “This dress looks much better on.” On what? On fire?
When a woman acts like a man, she doesn’t act like a nice man.
For all the men who say “a woman’s place is in the kitchen,” remember that’s where the knives are kept.
For most of history, Anonymous was a woman.
A wise man once said, “I don’t know; ask a woman.”
