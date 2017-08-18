Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

BONNIE BLUE is a 9-12 month old Husky mix. She is an absolutely lovely dog. She is beautiful to look at, her temperament is sweet and social, and her manners are flawless. She is heartworm negative and spayed. This little lady will make some very lucky person or family an ideal pet.
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
