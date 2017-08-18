Franklin County receives 74K is state aid for libraries

County Commissioners this week agreed to accept state money to help fund our county libraries.
The board signed off on the State Aid Library Grant which provides a little over $74,000 in funding for the County Library System.
The money is vital for public libraries to provide their services.
Overall the state of Florida provides over 22 million dollars to libraries statewide
Gulf County was awarded over 56 thousand dollars this year through the program while Wakulla County received about 80 thousand dollars for its county library system.
http://live.oysterradio.com/