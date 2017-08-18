The Panhandle Players Annual Membership Meeting will be held Sunday, August 20, at 3:00 pm, at the Chapman Auditorium, Hwy 98 and 14th Street, Apalachicola. Light refreshments will be served.
If you have ever been interested in being part of community theatre, now is your chance to get involved, to find out how you can participate, learn new things and meet new people. If you are already an active member, bring a friend. Theatrical experience is appreciated but not necessary, and there is no age requirement.
Along with the camaraderie of socializing with friends and fellow thespians, and learning what the 2017 - 2018 Season will bring to the Chapman stage, attendees will have the opportunity to join as active members or renew their current membership. Active membership dues are $5.00 for the year.
Active renewing members, as well as new members will be asked to sign up for areas of interest, or preferences for how they wish to participate in the Panhandle Players' productions. Besides actors and directors, the Players need volunteers for makeup, photography, ushering, lighting and sound techs, box office, stage and house management, set design and construction, graphic design, props and wardrobe, concessions, and the myriad other skills, talents, and work it takes to "put on a show."
Active members will also be asked to vote on candidates for the 2017-2018 Board of Directors.
The Panhandle Players have been staging productions for 30 years, all done by volunteers with a passion for the theatre arts. Come join us at the Annual Membership Meeting and get hooked on community theatre.
