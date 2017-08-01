Tuesday, August 1, 2017

FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Monthly Highlights

2017 Scallop Abundance Survey

Scallop Survey
Each summer, biologists assess bay scallop populations along the Gulf coast of Florida, in open and closed recreational harvest areas, from Pine Island Sound to St. Andrews Bay through adult population surveys.  Scientists look at long-term trends in the abundance of scallops and present those findings to the Division of Marine Fisheries Management.
Tracking the bay scallop population long term can be particularly tricky. With limited time to cover all of the state's bay scallop habitats, molluscan fisheries biologists with the FWC's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI) are turning to other people who know a thing or two about scallops: recreational harvesters. Information they provide will be compiled to complement the researchers' annual population data.
If you're a recreational harvester, become a citizen scientist by filling out the abundance survey.
Scallop season is currently postponed in Gulf County. For more information visit myfwc.com/news. 

New on MyFWC.com/Research

Social Media Corner

Brad and Turtle

 New on YouTube:
Brad Walker, the social media coordinator for FWC's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, details the extent of work that goes into his position.

Dry Tortugas

New on Flickr:
FWC biologists monitor corals for the Coral Reef Evaluation and Monitoring Project (CREMP)
Salamanders

From Facebook:
FWC biologists collected, 
raised and released the
federally endangered 
upland salamander in the 
Apalachicola National Forest.

Instagram Favorite

Sunfish

Look at the beautiful breeding colors on this male longear sunfish! FWC Research conducts long-term monitoring of fish communities in Florida Panhandle rivers every spring and fall. Sampling on the Perdido River occurred during April-May 2017. Biologists collect information on what species are present, how many there are and record weights and lengths of each fish.

Our Mission

Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide timely information and guidanceto protect, conserve, and manage Florida's fish and wildlife resources.


