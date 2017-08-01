FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Monthly Highlights

Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.
Look at the beautiful breeding colors on this male longear sunfish! FWC Research conducts long-term monitoring of fish communities in Florida Panhandle rivers every spring and fall. Sampling on the Perdido River occurred during April-May 2017. Biologists collect information on what species are present, how many there are and record weights and lengths of each fish.
