FWC providing funds to bear-proof local garbage cans

Franklin County and the city of Carrabelle are partnering with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to help residents secure their garbage from bears.
Human-bear
conflicts in our area are primarily caused by bears feeding from
unsecured residential garbage.
Making
garbage cans bear proof is one the most effective way to reduce
conflicts with bears.
Franklin
County and the City of Carrabelle recently received grants totaling
over $4,000 to purchase 250 sets of hardware that can be added to
regular, sturdy trash cans to make them bear resistant.
There
will be two public events, where people can bring their trash cans to
have the hardware installed by volunteers.
The
first will be held on August the 12th
at the Carrabelle fire department from 8 till noon.
The
second will be on August the 26th
from 8 till noon at Vrooman Park in Eastpoint.
Residents
that cannot come to either event can sign up to receive hardware at
either Carrabelle City Hall or the Eastpoint Water & Sewer
District Office.
If
you are Interested
in volunteering for the event e-mail BearManagement@MyFWC.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/