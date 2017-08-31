FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute September newsletter

Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.
Instagram Favorite
Hognose snakes, like these eastern hognoses, will play dead as a defense mechanism. This behavior is known as “death feigning.” It's rare in other snake species, but both the southern and eastern hognose will hiss, spread their necks, gape and roll over and play dead when disturbed. If a hognose is further disturbed, it will flip on its back and convulse for a short period and may defecate and regurgitate its food. It will remain motionless with its belly up, mouth open, and tongue out, playing dead for several minutes before cautiously turning over and looking around to see if it's safe before leaving the area.
Our Mission
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide timely information and guidanceto protect, conserve, and manage Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
