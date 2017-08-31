Thursday, August 31, 2017

FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute September newsletter

Did you know the FWC has an online Fish Attractor Finder?
Researchers at FWRI’s Center for Spatial Analysis created this useful web application that anglers can use to locate fish attractors around the state. Fish attractors provide cover for sportfish and prey items such as insects, crustaceans and smaller fish, giving anglers more opportunities while fishing in Florida lakes.
 It's very common to see mating herds in Florida waters during the spring and summer months.
 
FWC documents first sighting of a Rafinesque's big-eared bat in a cave during winter in Florida.
The FWC is hosting several public workshops throughout the state in August and October to gather input on goliath grouper management, including the possibility of a limited harvest in Florida state waters.


