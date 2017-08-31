Winter oyster season opens in the Apalachicola Bay on Friday

Friday is the first day of the winter Oyster harvesting season, and the season is opening with most of the same restrictions local oystermen have been facing for the past few years.
The daily commercial bag and possession limit is only three bags of oysters in the shell per person.
The daily recreational person, vessel and possession limit is 5 gallons of oysters in the shell .
Commercial and recreational oyster harvesting will be closed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Also, portions of the bay known as areas 1612 and 1622 are closed south of Sheepshead Bayou.
The changes are effective in all of Apalachicola Bay, including all waters of Indian Lagoon in Gulf County.
The FWC began implementing tighter oyster harvesting rules in the fall of 2014 in an effort to help the Apalachicola Bay oyster population recover from the effects of low river flow.
