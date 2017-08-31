Snook season opens on Friday

The recreational Snook season reopens on Friday – and state officials are urging fishermen to use moderation when determining whether or not to take a snook home.
Gulf snook populations were decimated by a 2010 cold kill.
Gulf snook numbers currently exceed FWC management goals, but are still rebuilding to pre-cold kill levels, which is one of the reasons why it is important to handle fish with care and use moderation when determining whether or not to harvest one.
During the open season, the daily bag limit is one fish per person.
In the Gulf of Mexico, snook must not be less than 28 inches and not more than 32 inches total length.
A snook permit, as well as a recreational saltwater license, is required unless the angler is exempt from the recreational license requirements.
Snook may be targeted or harvested with hook and line gear only.
Snagging is prohibited.
