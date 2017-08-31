Saturday is a saltwater license-free fishing day in Florida.

You won’t need a license to go saltwater fishing this Saturday.
September 2nd is a saltwater license-free fishing day in Florida.
That means residents and visitors can experience Florida’s unique saltwater fishing opportunities first hand without being required to have a recreational saltwater fishing license.
And its made all the better by happening on Labor Day weekend, one of the busiest weekends of the year.
All bag limits, seasons and size restrictions still apply.
The next saltwater license free fishing day will happen the day after Thanksgiving.
